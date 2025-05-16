UEFA Slams FIFA Chief Infantino Over Congress Delay

European soccer's governing body, UEFA, expressed displeasure with FIFA President Gianni Infantino following delays caused by his late arrival at the FIFA Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Infantino, returning from a Middle East trip with U.S. President Donald Trump, landed late, causing the Congress to start over two hours late. UEFA and several delegates from various football federations, including CONCACAF, voiced their dissatisfaction. The delay led some delegates to leave the conference ahead of schedule.

UEFA criticized Infantino's timing, suggesting it was politically motivated, detracting from football's interests. Norwegian delegates expressed solidarity with the Palestinian FA's concerns, although no updates have been provided by FIFA on related allegations against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)