Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes List Again

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again claimed the top spot on Forbes' annual list of the world's highest-paid athletes, marking his third consecutive year at number one and the fifth time in his career. Following his high-profile move to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's earnings have soared to an estimated $275 million. Off-field endorsements and substantial sponsorship deals, bolstered by his immense social media following, have further increased his income by $15 million.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors follows Ronaldo, securing the second-place position on the list with earnings of $156 million. In March, Curry achieved a milestone as the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career three-pointers. Tyson Fury occupies the third spot in the rankings, with his earnings of $146 million attributed to promotional partnerships and his Netflix series, despite losing his heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk.

Other notable figures include Dak Prescott, who ranks fourth with $137 million, primarily from signing bonuses and contract extensions, and Lionel Messi, who is fifth with $135 million. LeBron James, nearing retirement, is sixth with $133.8 million, while New York Mets' Juan Soto and French striker Karim Benzema are seventh and eighth, respectively. Japanese MLB star Shohei Ohtani and NBA's Kevin Durant complete the top ten.

