Mitchell Johnson Urges Caution: Prioritize Safety Over IPL Return

In light of recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has urged overseas players to prioritize their safety over contractual obligations to the IPL.

Although the tournament is set to resume following a ceasefire, Johnson stresses the importance of careful decision-making for those involved, particularly with the World Test Championship around the corner.

While acknowledging cricket's power to unite and entertain, the ex-cricketer highlights the critical need to prioritize the well-being of all participants amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)