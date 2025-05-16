Left Menu

Mitchell Johnson Urges Caution: Prioritize Safety Over IPL Return

Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson advises overseas players to consider safety over monetary rewards as tensions between India and Pakistan impact the IPL. Despite a ceasefire and plans to resume the league, Johnson emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety and preparation for upcoming international fixtures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:37 IST
Mitchell Johnson Urges Caution: Prioritize Safety Over IPL Return
  • Country:
  • Australia

In light of recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has urged overseas players to prioritize their safety over contractual obligations to the IPL.

Although the tournament is set to resume following a ceasefire, Johnson stresses the importance of careful decision-making for those involved, particularly with the World Test Championship around the corner.

While acknowledging cricket's power to unite and entertain, the ex-cricketer highlights the critical need to prioritize the well-being of all participants amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025