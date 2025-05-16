Mustafizur Rahman Joins Delhi Capitals for IPL Amidst National Duties
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been granted a short stint with IPL's Delhi Capitals from May 18 to 24, 2025, following his participation in a T20I against the UAE. This follows a series of foreign player pullouts from the team due to border tensions and personal reasons.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has greenlit pacer Mustafizur Rahman's participation with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Delhi Capitals, for a short duration from May 18 to 24.
Rahman will join the IPL side post his national duty in a T20 International against the UAE scheduled for May 17 in Sharjah. The BCB has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for his temporary IPL stint.
Delhi Capitals, still eyeing a playoffs position, has been affected by the withdrawal of key players following cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, notably after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
