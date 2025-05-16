Left Menu

Mustafizur Rahman Joins Delhi Capitals for IPL Amidst National Duties

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been granted a short stint with IPL's Delhi Capitals from May 18 to 24, 2025, following his participation in a T20I against the UAE. This follows a series of foreign player pullouts from the team due to border tensions and personal reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:46 IST
Mustafizur Rahman Joins Delhi Capitals for IPL Amidst National Duties
Mustafizur Rahman
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has greenlit pacer Mustafizur Rahman's participation with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Delhi Capitals, for a short duration from May 18 to 24.

Rahman will join the IPL side post his national duty in a T20 International against the UAE scheduled for May 17 in Sharjah. The BCB has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for his temporary IPL stint.

Delhi Capitals, still eyeing a playoffs position, has been affected by the withdrawal of key players following cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, notably after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025