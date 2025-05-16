Oscar Piastri Leads McLaren in Emilia-Romagna GP Practice

In an exciting opening to the European phase of the Formula One season, McLaren's Oscar Piastri led the charge at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice session on Friday. Piastri, currently the leader in the standings, clocked the fastest lap time at the iconic Imola circuit.

His strongest competition came from teammate Lando Norris, who was just 0.032 seconds behind. The session was abruptly halted when Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto crashed his Sauber into a tyre wall, thankfully stepping out unhurt.

The practice session saw notable performances from other drivers, including Carlos Sainz with Williams, and a promising debut by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton as he prepares for his first race in Italy. Challenges were noted for several drivers, including Verstappen and Leclerc, the latter struggling with helmet issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)