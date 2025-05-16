Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Leads McLaren in Emilia-Romagna GP Practice

Oscar Piastri of McLaren leads a practice session at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The session ended early due to a crash by Gabriel Bortoleto. Lando Norris follows closely in second, as the season begins its European phase following races in Asia, the Middle East, and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:22 IST
Oscar Piastri Leads McLaren in Emilia-Romagna GP Practice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exciting opening to the European phase of the Formula One season, McLaren's Oscar Piastri led the charge at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice session on Friday. Piastri, currently the leader in the standings, clocked the fastest lap time at the iconic Imola circuit.

His strongest competition came from teammate Lando Norris, who was just 0.032 seconds behind. The session was abruptly halted when Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto crashed his Sauber into a tyre wall, thankfully stepping out unhurt.

The practice session saw notable performances from other drivers, including Carlos Sainz with Williams, and a promising debut by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton as he prepares for his first race in Italy. Challenges were noted for several drivers, including Verstappen and Leclerc, the latter struggling with helmet issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025