Oscar Piastri Takes the Lead: McLaren Dominates Emilia-Romagna GP Practice
Oscar Piastri led a McLaren one-two from Lando Norris in the first practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The session ended early due to Gabriel Bortoleto's crash. Piastri, a four-time race winner this season, secured the fastest time, while Carlos Sainz came third for Williams.
During the first practice session of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Formula One leader Oscar Piastri topped the timesheet, ensuring a McLaren one-two finish with Lando Norris. The session was cut short after Gabriel Bortoleto crashed his Sauber into the barriers.
Piastri, who has claimed victory in four out of the last five races, completed the Imola circuit with an impressive time of one minute 16.545 seconds. Despite the early halt, the practice highlighted Piastri's dominance as he continues to lead Norris by 16 points.
Other notable performances included Carlos Sainz securing third for Williams, while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari, placed fifth. Max Verstappen, last year's winner at Imola, reported handling issues while placing seventh for Red Bull.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
McLaren's Slip-Up: Tools Left in Lando Norris's Car Sparks Investigation
Lando Norris Clinches Dramatic Victory in Rain-Soaked Miami Sprint Race
Lando Norris Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Miami Grand Prix
Lando Norris Clinches Dramatic Victory at Rain-Soaked Miami GP Sprint
Carlos Sainz Sr. Eyes FIA Presidency: A Racing Legend's Ambition