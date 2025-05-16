Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Takes the Lead: McLaren Dominates Emilia-Romagna GP Practice

Oscar Piastri led a McLaren one-two from Lando Norris in the first practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The session ended early due to Gabriel Bortoleto's crash. Piastri, a four-time race winner this season, secured the fastest time, while Carlos Sainz came third for Williams.

16-05-2025
During the first practice session of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Formula One leader Oscar Piastri topped the timesheet, ensuring a McLaren one-two finish with Lando Norris. The session was cut short after Gabriel Bortoleto crashed his Sauber into the barriers.

Piastri, who has claimed victory in four out of the last five races, completed the Imola circuit with an impressive time of one minute 16.545 seconds. Despite the early halt, the practice highlighted Piastri's dominance as he continues to lead Norris by 16 points.

Other notable performances included Carlos Sainz securing third for Williams, while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari, placed fifth. Max Verstappen, last year's winner at Imola, reported handling issues while placing seventh for Red Bull.

