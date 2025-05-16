Left Menu

Wankhede Stadium Honors Rohit Sharma: A Legacy Cemented

Wankhede Stadium pays tribute to Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma by naming a stand in his honor. At the unveiling event attended by dignitaries, Rohit expressed his gratitude. The stadium also inaugurated stands named after Sharad Pawar, Ajit Wadekar, further commemorating India's rich cricketing legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:41 IST
Nita Ambani (left) Rohit Sharma (right). (Photo: Reliance Foundation) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous ceremony on Friday, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai honored Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma by unveiling a stand named after him. Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, expressed her admiration, congratulating Sharma as a permanent source of inspiration for young cricketers.

Amidst applause from his family and notable figures like Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik, Rohit Sharma acknowledged his unexpected delight. 'Today, I live a dream I never dared to dream as a child aspiring to join Mumbai and India's cricket teams,' said Sharma, whose illustrious career includes 19,700 runs in 499 international matches.

The ceremony also highlighted contributions of cricket stalwarts with the inauguration of four new stands: Grand Stand Level 3 for Sharad Pawar, Grand Stand Level 4 for Ajit Wadekar, Divecha Pavilion Level 3 for Rohit Sharma, and a heartfelt tribute to Amol Kale through the renaming of the MCA Office Lounge. Such initiatives reflect Mumbai Cricket Association's dedication to celebrating cricketing excellence.

