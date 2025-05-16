Lando Norris Embraces Social Media Detox Amid F1 Rivalry

Lando Norris, the celebrated Formula One driver, has opted to steer clear of social media, citing a lack of interest amid the heated competition with teammate Oscar Piastri.

The British racer emphasized his preference for real-life engagements, contrasting with the digital landscape he finds largely irrelevant.

Amidst this, Lewis Hamilton also garnered attention for unfollowing all accounts on Instagram as he prepared for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)