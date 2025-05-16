Left Menu

Lando Norris Embraces Social Media Detox Amid F1 Rivalry

Formula One driver Lando Norris has distanced himself from social media as his rivalry with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri intensifies. Norris finds the digital world uninteresting, preferring to focus on real-life activities. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton also made headlines for his social media choices before the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Updated: 16-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:31 IST
Lando Norris, the celebrated Formula One driver, has opted to steer clear of social media, citing a lack of interest amid the heated competition with teammate Oscar Piastri.

The British racer emphasized his preference for real-life engagements, contrasting with the digital landscape he finds largely irrelevant.

Amidst this, Lewis Hamilton also garnered attention for unfollowing all accounts on Instagram as he prepared for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

