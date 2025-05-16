Left Menu

Alcaraz Shines Against Musetti to Secure Italian Open Final Spot

Spanish tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti at the Italian Open semifinal, overcoming challenging conditions and a local crowd. Alcaraz showcased strategy over flair, advancing to his 25th tour-level final. His dominance on clay continues as he prepares for a challenging final match in Rome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:53 IST
Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo- Carlos Alcaraz X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Young Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz has surged into the final of the Italian Open, overpowering home favorite Lorenzo Musetti in a gripping semifinal battle in Rome on Friday. Alcaraz clinched victory with scores of 6-3, 7-6(4), maneuvering through difficult conditions at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Reflecting on his performance, Alcaraz, quoted by ATP's official website, remarked, "Today was a really difficult day with the conditions, the wind was tough to play with. It was not about playing brilliant, spectacular tennis. It was about playing smart tennis." His commendable clay season record stands at 26 wins to just two losses since May last year.

The 22-year-old, recovering from a previous injury setback, heads into the final boasting 14 wins from the last 15 matches. This victory marks his 19th on this tour, aligning him with Stefan Edberg's record in ATP Masters 1000 history with 77 wins. Alcaraz, improving his fixture record against Musetti, is poised to face either Jannik Sinner or Tommy Paul in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

