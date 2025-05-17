Neeraj Chopra: Breaching the 90m Milestone in Doha Drama
Neeraj Chopra achieved a milestone by throwing 90.23m, becoming the third Asian to breach the 90m mark in javelin. Despite his achievement, he finished second to Germany's Julian Weber, who threw 91.06m. Chopra expressed optimism for future competitions after this bittersweet experience at the Diamond League Meeting in Doha.
- Country:
- Qatar
India's Neeraj Chopra has achieved a significant milestone by breaching the elusive 90-meter mark in javelin with a throw of 90.23 meters, yet finished second at the Doha Diamond League Meeting.
In a dramatic turn of events, Germany's Julian Weber clinched the top spot with a 91.06-meter throw, surpassing Chopra's lead in a tense final round. This competition marked both Chopra's and Weber's first attempts crossing the 90-meter barrier, making them the 25th and 26th throwers to reach this milestone respectively.
Chopra, a double Olympic medalist, shared his bittersweet feelings but remains optimistic for future events. He aims to exceed his current performance in upcoming competitions, highlighting his belief in further improving his already remarkable throw.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Long Beach: The Vibrant Hub of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Long Beach: The Cultural and Athletic Gem of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski Takes Helm at Brisbane 2032 Olympics Commission
Sports Roundup: From Long Beach Olympics to Legendary Proposals
Dazzling Dual-Venue Ceremonies Set for LA28 Olympics