Jhonattan Vegas Shines Amid Thrilling PGA Championship Rounds

Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas surged ahead in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, leading with a one-under 70 and solidifying his place atop the leaderboard on Friday. His opening two rounds have set a promising pace, though troubles surfaced with a double-bogey at the final hole.

Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler propelled themselves into contention, especially after a standout performance from Homa, who carded a striking 64 to share fifth place. Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, rebounded smoothly with late-round improvements that put him in a strong position.

Key moments included Kim Si-woo's remarkable hole-in-one, Rory McIlroy's precarious scramble to make the cut, and Bryson DeChambeau's steady game, all contributing to the dynamic narrative unfolding at this major golf event.

(With inputs from agencies.)