Jhonattan Vegas Shines Amid Thrilling PGA Championship Rounds
Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas led the PGA Championship after the second round. While struggles marked some players' performances, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler made significant moves. Rory McIlroy narrowly made the cut, and Kim Si-woo wowed with a historic hole-in-one. High-profiles like Bryson DeChambeau still chase the lead.
Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas surged ahead in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, leading with a one-under 70 and solidifying his place atop the leaderboard on Friday. His opening two rounds have set a promising pace, though troubles surfaced with a double-bogey at the final hole.
Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler propelled themselves into contention, especially after a standout performance from Homa, who carded a striking 64 to share fifth place. Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, rebounded smoothly with late-round improvements that put him in a strong position.
Key moments included Kim Si-woo's remarkable hole-in-one, Rory McIlroy's precarious scramble to make the cut, and Bryson DeChambeau's steady game, all contributing to the dynamic narrative unfolding at this major golf event.
