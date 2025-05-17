Left Menu

Jhonattan Vegas Shines Amid Thrilling PGA Championship Rounds

Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas led the PGA Championship after the second round. While struggles marked some players' performances, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler made significant moves. Rory McIlroy narrowly made the cut, and Kim Si-woo wowed with a historic hole-in-one. High-profiles like Bryson DeChambeau still chase the lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 06:07 IST
Jhonattan Vegas Shines Amid Thrilling PGA Championship Rounds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas surged ahead in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, leading with a one-under 70 and solidifying his place atop the leaderboard on Friday. His opening two rounds have set a promising pace, though troubles surfaced with a double-bogey at the final hole.

Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler propelled themselves into contention, especially after a standout performance from Homa, who carded a striking 64 to share fifth place. Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, rebounded smoothly with late-round improvements that put him in a strong position.

Key moments included Kim Si-woo's remarkable hole-in-one, Rory McIlroy's precarious scramble to make the cut, and Bryson DeChambeau's steady game, all contributing to the dynamic narrative unfolding at this major golf event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025