Heroic Rescue Saves Seven from Surat Bungalow Blaze

In a dramatic rescue operation, seven people, including a nonagenarian and children, escaped unharmed from a blazing bungalow in Surat's Bhaktinandan Society early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 2:35 AM, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, according to fire brigade officials.

Firefighters acted swiftly, evacuating four individuals from a room near the parking area and three more from the first floor. Mota Varachha sub-fire brigade officer Siddhant Gadhavi remarked on the efficient maneuvers used to conduct the rescues.

While the fire caused significant vehicle damage, engulfing a car, two-wheelers, and electric vehicles, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Remarkably, thanks to the quick-response team, no injuries occurred.

