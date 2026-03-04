Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Saves Seven from Surat Bungalow Blaze

Seven individuals, including children and a 95-year-old man, were rescued from a fire at a bungalow in Surat, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The blaze was controlled within 30 minutes, but eight vehicles were destroyed. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, seven people, including a nonagenarian and children, escaped unharmed from a blazing bungalow in Surat's Bhaktinandan Society early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 2:35 AM, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, according to fire brigade officials.

Firefighters acted swiftly, evacuating four individuals from a room near the parking area and three more from the first floor. Mota Varachha sub-fire brigade officer Siddhant Gadhavi remarked on the efficient maneuvers used to conduct the rescues.

While the fire caused significant vehicle damage, engulfing a car, two-wheelers, and electric vehicles, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Remarkably, thanks to the quick-response team, no injuries occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

