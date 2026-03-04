Left Menu

Qatar's LNG Disruption: The Force Majeure Move Amid Rising Tensions

Qatar, a leading LNG producer, halted output due to strikes amidst Iran tensions, invoking force majeure. QatarEnergy aims to expand its capacity significantly by 2030. The company is crucial to global LNG supply, especially in Asia and Europe, with most gas exported through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:53 IST
Qatar's LNG Disruption: The Force Majeure Move Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar, a pivotal player in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, took a significant step by halting production on Monday amidst rising tensions from the Iran conflict. The cessation, triggered by strikes at facilities in Ras Laffan, led QatarEnergy to declare force majeure on Wednesday.

Qatar currently contributes about 20% to global LNG exports, with its resources transiting the Strait of Hormuz. This strait is a critical chokepoint situated near Iran, highlighting the geopolitical risks involved.

The state-owned entity aims to boost its output from the current 77 million tons per annum (mtpa) to 142 mtpa by 2030. Linking its expansions primarily to Asian and European markets, QatarEnergy's production facilities are strategically located in Ras Laffan, sharing fields with Iran. Global energy giants like Exxon Mobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies have vested interests in these supply lines.

TRENDING

1
European Unity Reinforced Amid U.S.-Spain Tensions

European Unity Reinforced Amid U.S.-Spain Tensions

 France
2
Breaking Barriers: Expanding Access to Nicotine Gums for Smoking Cessation

Breaking Barriers: Expanding Access to Nicotine Gums for Smoking Cessation

 India
3
Maharashtra's Power Surge: A New Era in Hydro Projects

Maharashtra's Power Surge: A New Era in Hydro Projects

 India
4
FAA Extends Flight Ban: Haiti's Aviation Dilemma

FAA Extends Flight Ban: Haiti's Aviation Dilemma

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026