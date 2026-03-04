U.S. Private Payrolls Show Unexpected Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty

In February, U.S. private payrolls saw an unexpected rise, adding 63,000 jobs according to the ADP's national employment report. This increase came despite January's figures being significantly revised downward from an 11,000 to a 22,000 job gain.

The ADP report, produced in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, released ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics' comprehensive employment data, suggests a stable labor market. However, economists see lingering uncertainties from past import tariffs affecting predictions.

This labor market performance, coupled with ongoing high inflation, is likely to influence the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain or alter interest rates. Traders are adjusting rate cut expectations due to geopolitical tensions affecting oil and gas prices.