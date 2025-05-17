Left Menu

High-Profile Stars Falter at PGA Championship: Spieth and Matsuyama Fall Short

In a surprising turn at the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama were among top-ranked players missing the cut. Spieth's improved second round was not enough, and Matsuyama ended his 19-major cut streak. Several notable golfers, including LIV members, failed to advance past Friday's cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 06:13 IST
High-Profile Stars Falter at PGA Championship: Spieth and Matsuyama Fall Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama fell short of the anticipated cut, marking a challenging day for top-ranked players. Despite a marked improvement in his second round, Spieth failed to advance, while Matsuyama ended his impressive streak of 19 consecutive major championship cuts.

The competition at Quail Hollow proved harsh as six of the top 10 world-ranked golfers, who missed the cut, included past champions and high-profile players. Justin Thomas, a former winner at the venue, managed to progress, unlike his peers who stumbled early in the tournament.

Also among the notable names who failed to make it past Friday were half of the 16 competitors from the LIV Golf membership. Past major winners like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson were unable to excel, adding to the list of unexpected eliminations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025