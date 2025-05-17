High-Profile Stars Falter at PGA Championship: Spieth and Matsuyama Fall Short

At the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama fell short of the anticipated cut, marking a challenging day for top-ranked players. Despite a marked improvement in his second round, Spieth failed to advance, while Matsuyama ended his impressive streak of 19 consecutive major championship cuts.

The competition at Quail Hollow proved harsh as six of the top 10 world-ranked golfers, who missed the cut, included past champions and high-profile players. Justin Thomas, a former winner at the venue, managed to progress, unlike his peers who stumbled early in the tournament.

Also among the notable names who failed to make it past Friday were half of the 16 competitors from the LIV Golf membership. Past major winners like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson were unable to excel, adding to the list of unexpected eliminations.

