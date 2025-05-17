Neeraj Chopra's Landmark Throw: Overcoming Barriers Beyond 90m
Neeraj Chopra broke the 90m barrier at the Doha Diamond League, securing a second-place finish. This marks a significant milestone in his career, despite being surpassed by Julian Weber's throw. Chopra, now injury-free, promises more remarkable performances under coach Jan Zelezny's guidance, aiming for consistent 90m-plus throws.
In a momentous event at the Doha Diamond League, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally crossed the elusive 90m mark, yet finished second to Germany's Julian Weber. Chopra's remarkable 90.23m throw places him among the elite group of athletes achieving this feat, an aspiration he's harbored for years.
Despite slotted in the second place by Weber's final 91.06m throw, Chopra remains optimistic. The thrower is rejuvenated after recovering from a groin injury and is vowing to breach 90m more frequently this season, guided by his eminent coach Jan Zelezny.
Chopra acknowledges conditions played a role, stating, "The wind helps and the warm weather suits me." Together with Weber, who also achieved a career-first 90m throw, Chopra is part of a spirited push in this field, ripe for more personal bests in the upcoming World Championships.
