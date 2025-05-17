Neeraj Chopra's Landmark Throw: Overcoming Barriers Beyond 90m

In a momentous event at the Doha Diamond League, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally crossed the elusive 90m mark, yet finished second to Germany's Julian Weber. Chopra's remarkable 90.23m throw places him among the elite group of athletes achieving this feat, an aspiration he's harbored for years.

Despite slotted in the second place by Weber's final 91.06m throw, Chopra remains optimistic. The thrower is rejuvenated after recovering from a groin injury and is vowing to breach 90m more frequently this season, guided by his eminent coach Jan Zelezny.

Chopra acknowledges conditions played a role, stating, "The wind helps and the warm weather suits me." Together with Weber, who also achieved a career-first 90m throw, Chopra is part of a spirited push in this field, ripe for more personal bests in the upcoming World Championships.

