Roston Chase: New Captain of West Indies Test Team

Roston Chase has taken the helm of the West Indies test cricket team, replacing Kraigg Brathwaite, according to a statement from Cricket West Indies. The appointment follows a meticulous selection process for which candidates underwent psychometric testing to gauge their leadership style.

The board revealed that Chase, 33, was chosen from a pool of candidates that included notable players like John Campbell and Joshua Da Silva. Jomel Warrican will serve as the vice-captain, while current white-ball captain Shai Hope opted out of the test captaincy consideration.

Head coach Daren Sammy expressed his strong support for Chase's appointment and called upon fans to rally behind the new leader. Chase's captaincy will officially commence with a home series against Australia starting June 25, 2023, marking a new chapter in his cricketing career.

