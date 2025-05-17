Roston Chase: New Captain of West Indies Test Team
Roston Chase has been appointed as the new captain of the West Indies test cricket team, succeeding Kraigg Brathwaite. After a rigorous selection process, Chase was chosen for his leadership qualities. Warrican will serve as his deputy, with Chase beginning his tenure with a series against Australia.
Roston Chase has taken the helm of the West Indies test cricket team, replacing Kraigg Brathwaite, according to a statement from Cricket West Indies. The appointment follows a meticulous selection process for which candidates underwent psychometric testing to gauge their leadership style.
The board revealed that Chase, 33, was chosen from a pool of candidates that included notable players like John Campbell and Joshua Da Silva. Jomel Warrican will serve as the vice-captain, while current white-ball captain Shai Hope opted out of the test captaincy consideration.
Head coach Daren Sammy expressed his strong support for Chase's appointment and called upon fans to rally behind the new leader. Chase's captaincy will officially commence with a home series against Australia starting June 25, 2023, marking a new chapter in his cricketing career.
