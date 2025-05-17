Wankhede Stadium Unveils 'Pawar Stand' Celebrating Sharad Pawar's Cricket Legacy

In a tribute to Sharad Pawar's enduring influence in cricket administration, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has inaugurated a stand named in his honor. The announcement highlights Pawar's iconic contributions, as noted by Jitendra Awhad, who praised his pivotal role in shaping the sport's landscape.

Sharad Pawar, who once presided over major cricket bodies including the BCCI, ICC, and MCA, is credited with transforming the economics of cricket in India. This latest recognition places him among other celebrated figures at the historic Wankhede Stadium.

The ceremony was attended by prominent cricket personalities as the Mumbai Cricket Association unveiled three stands for Pawar, Rohit Sharma, and the late Ajit Wadekar. Pawar also revealed plans for an international-level cricket museum in Mumbai, paying homage to the city's rich cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)