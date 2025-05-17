Left Menu

Wankhede Stadium Unveils 'Pawar Stand' Celebrating Sharad Pawar's Cricket Legacy

Wankhede Stadium has inaugurated a stand named after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, honoring his impact on cricket administration. Celebrated in a ceremony featuring dignitaries, the event also unveiled stands for Rohit Sharma and Ajit Wadekar. Pawar expressed gratitude and announced plans for an international cricket museum.

In a tribute to Sharad Pawar's enduring influence in cricket administration, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has inaugurated a stand named in his honor. The announcement highlights Pawar's iconic contributions, as noted by Jitendra Awhad, who praised his pivotal role in shaping the sport's landscape.

Sharad Pawar, who once presided over major cricket bodies including the BCCI, ICC, and MCA, is credited with transforming the economics of cricket in India. This latest recognition places him among other celebrated figures at the historic Wankhede Stadium.

The ceremony was attended by prominent cricket personalities as the Mumbai Cricket Association unveiled three stands for Pawar, Rohit Sharma, and the late Ajit Wadekar. Pawar also revealed plans for an international-level cricket museum in Mumbai, paying homage to the city's rich cricket history.

