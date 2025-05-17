Sports Blitz: Injury Update, Equipment Changes, and Exciting Contracts
Catch the latest developments in sports, including injury updates from Aaron Gordon and Cole Ragans, Rory McIlroy's equipment challenge, Derek Carr's pre-retirement decisions, and Brock Purdy's major contract with the 49ers. Additionally, get updates on PGA Championship surprises, MLB activations, and NHL fines.
In a flurry of sports updates, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is uncertain for Game 7 due to a hamstring strain. As the team prepares to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gordon's breakout performance in the playoffs makes his potential absence keenly felt.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy faces a setback with his driver at the PGA Championship in Charlotte. After his Masters win, routine testing by the USGA has deemed his previous driver non-conforming, forcing a switch in equipment.
In NFL news, Derek Carr explored options with other teams ahead of announcing his retirement. Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers secured a remarkable five-year, $265 million deal, signaling a promising future in the league.
(With inputs from agencies.)
