Sports Blitz: Injury Update, Equipment Changes, and Exciting Contracts

In a flurry of sports updates, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is uncertain for Game 7 due to a hamstring strain. As the team prepares to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gordon's breakout performance in the playoffs makes his potential absence keenly felt.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy faces a setback with his driver at the PGA Championship in Charlotte. After his Masters win, routine testing by the USGA has deemed his previous driver non-conforming, forcing a switch in equipment.

In NFL news, Derek Carr explored options with other teams ahead of announcing his retirement. Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers secured a remarkable five-year, $265 million deal, signaling a promising future in the league.

