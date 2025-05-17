Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Battle Against Odds to Keep IPL Playoff Hopes Alive

Amidst an interrupted IPL season, Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Titans in a crucial match to keep their playoff hopes alive. With key players absent, they rely on newcomers like Mustafizur Rahman. Consistency issues plague their performance against top-ranked Gujarat, testing both the batting and bowling units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
In a high-pressure reverse-leg IPL clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals are set to face table-toppers Gujarat Titans amidst a turbulent season marred by external conflicts and key player absences.

The Capitals, reeling from three losses and a recent match suspension due to the India-Pakistan conflict, see their chances of reaching the playoffs hanging by a thread. Following an air raid alert that caused a league hiatus, several international players have not returned, leading to significant squad reshuffles.

Led by Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals are eager to bounce back, fortified by the inclusion of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Struggling with both bat and ball, DC needs to tackle Gujarat's formidable lineup head-on to reignite their tournament prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

