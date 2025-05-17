Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Leap Beyond: Unveiling a New Milestone in Javelin

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra, striving for greater distances after breaching the 90m mark, aims to enhance his performance alongside coach Jan Zelezny. Despite finishing second at the Diamond League, Chopra finds confidence for upcoming events, pointing to improved health and competitive drive as key factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:06 IST
Neeraj Chopra's Leap Beyond: Unveiling a New Milestone in Javelin
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Renowned Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, at 27, has successfully thrown beyond the 90-meter mark, a significant personal milestone. In the Diamond League season-opener, he reached 90.23m, earning second place against Germany's Julian Weber, who achieved a remarkable 91.06m in his final attempt.

Guided by his coach, the legendary Jan Zelezny, Chopra continues to refine his technique. They have been working together since February, and Chopra is learning to maximize his potential. This progress comes as a relief to Chopra, who has battled physical niggles over recent years, now feeling more at ease.

As the defending gold medallist at the upcoming World Championships, Chopra's confidence is bolstered by his recent achievements. Despite narrowly missing first place, he remains optimistic about further improving his throws, underscoring his dedication and sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025