Neeraj Chopra's Leap Beyond: Unveiling a New Milestone in Javelin

Renowned Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, at 27, has successfully thrown beyond the 90-meter mark, a significant personal milestone. In the Diamond League season-opener, he reached 90.23m, earning second place against Germany's Julian Weber, who achieved a remarkable 91.06m in his final attempt.

Guided by his coach, the legendary Jan Zelezny, Chopra continues to refine his technique. They have been working together since February, and Chopra is learning to maximize his potential. This progress comes as a relief to Chopra, who has battled physical niggles over recent years, now feeling more at ease.

As the defending gold medallist at the upcoming World Championships, Chopra's confidence is bolstered by his recent achievements. Despite narrowly missing first place, he remains optimistic about further improving his throws, underscoring his dedication and sportsmanship.

