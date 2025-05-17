Left Menu

Avani Udipi Shines as Chess Champion in FIDE Tournament

Avani Udipi from Karnataka clinches the title at the All India Chess Masters FIDE rated tournament by surpassing Mayuresh Parkar of Maharashtra through a superior tiebreaker score. Avani's tiebreak score of 36.5 outdid Parkar's 32, leading to her victory and a prize of Rs 30,000.

Updated: 17-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:21 IST
In a display of strategic brilliance, Karnataka's Avani Udipi emerged victorious at the All India Chess Masters FIDE-rated tournament on Saturday. Despite tying with Maharashtra's Mayuresh Parkar at seven points each, Udipi was named the champion, courtesy of a superior tiebreaker score.

The decision came from chief arbiter Ajinkya Pingale, who credited Avani's 36.5 tiebreak score as the decisive factor over Parkar's 32. At just 20 years old, Avani, with a FIDE rating of 1669, secured the top prize of Rs 30,000, while runner-up Parkar, rated 1757, received Rs 20,000.

Other notable performances included six contestants who ended with 6.5 points. The tournament results saw matches like Mayuresh Parkar defeating Yash Kapadi, and Avani Udipi winning over Darsh Shetty, among others.

