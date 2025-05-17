Left Menu

Ishant Sharma Reflects on the Friendship and Journey with Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma reminisced about his enduring friendship with Virat Kohli, highlighting their journey from Delhi cricket days to international stardom. Despite Kohli's superstar image, Ishant emphasizes 'Cheeku' remains just a childhood friend, sharing memories of rooming together and non-cricket conversations.

Updated: 17-05-2025 18:42 IST
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma warmly reflected on his friendship with Virat Kohli, stating that no matter how globally recognized Kohli becomes, he remains 'Cheeku' to those who grew up alongside him.

Having played together since their under-17 days, Ishant shared that Kohli's glittering public persona contrasts with the approachable friend he knows. The pair bonded in their formative years, sharing humble experiences amidst their budding careers.

Ishant emphasized that their relationship remains grounded, characterized more by humor and brotherly exchanges rather than cricket discussions, revealing the deep and enduring bond between the two celebrated athletes.

