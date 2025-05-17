Ishant Sharma Reflects on the Friendship and Journey with Virat Kohli
Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma reminisced about his enduring friendship with Virat Kohli, highlighting their journey from Delhi cricket days to international stardom. Despite Kohli's superstar image, Ishant emphasizes 'Cheeku' remains just a childhood friend, sharing memories of rooming together and non-cricket conversations.
- Country:
- India
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma warmly reflected on his friendship with Virat Kohli, stating that no matter how globally recognized Kohli becomes, he remains 'Cheeku' to those who grew up alongside him.
Having played together since their under-17 days, Ishant shared that Kohli's glittering public persona contrasts with the approachable friend he knows. The pair bonded in their formative years, sharing humble experiences amidst their budding careers.
Ishant emphasized that their relationship remains grounded, characterized more by humor and brotherly exchanges rather than cricket discussions, revealing the deep and enduring bond between the two celebrated athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ishant Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- friendship
- cricket
- Delhi
- India
- U-19
- Cheeku
- IPL
- Test matches
ALSO READ
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
US Stands Firm with India: A Call for South Asian Peace
Three children, one woman die after house collapses in Delhi's Najafgarh following heavy rains in city: Police.
Tragic Delhi House Collapse Claims Lives Amid Heavy Rains
Delhi Skies: Storms Stall Over 100 Flights at IGI Airport