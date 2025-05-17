Left Menu

India and Bangladesh Set for Epic Clash in SAFF U19 Championship Final

India aims to secure a record 10th SAFF age-group title at the U19 Championship final against Bangladesh. The match, scheduled on May 18, 2025, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, promises intense action. Both teams have shown strong performances, with India displaying dominance and Bangladesh showcasing resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:59 IST
India and Bangladesh Set for Epic Clash in SAFF U19 Championship Final
India and Bangladesh coaches and captains with the trophy (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the cusp of a historic triumph, India is set to face Bangladesh in the final of the SAFF U19 Championship 2025 on Sunday, May 18, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. The match kicks off at 19:00 IST, with India aiming to extend their record by clinching a 10th SAFF age-group title.

India has displayed sheer dominance throughout the tournament, which is no stranger to them, having won previous titles across various age groups. Under head coach Bibiano Fernandes, the team has cruised through the group stage and semi-final with ease, much to the delight of a passionate local crowd in Arunachal Pradesh.

Bangladesh, undeterred by the formidable opponents, has shown commendable spirit in the championship. After a hard-fought victory over Nepal in the semi-final, Bangladesh looks to capitalize on their momentum as they prepare to face their familiar rivals, India, in a much-anticipated finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025