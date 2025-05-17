India and Bangladesh Set for Epic Clash in SAFF U19 Championship Final

On the cusp of a historic triumph, India is set to face Bangladesh in the final of the SAFF U19 Championship 2025 on Sunday, May 18, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. The match kicks off at 19:00 IST, with India aiming to extend their record by clinching a 10th SAFF age-group title.

India has displayed sheer dominance throughout the tournament, which is no stranger to them, having won previous titles across various age groups. Under head coach Bibiano Fernandes, the team has cruised through the group stage and semi-final with ease, much to the delight of a passionate local crowd in Arunachal Pradesh.

Bangladesh, undeterred by the formidable opponents, has shown commendable spirit in the championship. After a hard-fought victory over Nepal in the semi-final, Bangladesh looks to capitalize on their momentum as they prepare to face their familiar rivals, India, in a much-anticipated finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)