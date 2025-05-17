Left Menu

Thrills and Spills at Imola: Rookie Crashes in Emilia-Romagna Qualifying

Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Franco Colapinto suffered dramatic crashes during the first phase of qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. Both drivers emerged unscathed, but their incidents brought the session to a halt. Colapinto managed to post a competitive lap time despite his crash.

During the Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix qualifying at Imola, dramatic crashes by Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Franco Colapinto marked the session. Tsunoda's car hit the tyre wall at turn five, flipping in the air before landing upright.

Tsunoda was unharmed but was taken for standard medical checks, causing a temporary halt to repairs. Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson reacted with shock on the team radio, having lost his seat to Tsunoda earlier this season.

After resuming, the session saw another interruption as Colapinto crashed while qualifying for Alpine. The Argentine's crash destroyed the front suspension, though he secured a lap time sufficient to advance to the next round.

