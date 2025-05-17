Piastri Takes Pole at Emilia Romagna GP

In an exhilarating qualifying session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri took pole position for McLaren, putting the Australian driver at the forefront of the grid at Imola on Saturday.

With Red Bull's formidable Max Verstappen joining him on the front row, the stage is set for a thrilling race.

The session saw interruptions after Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Franco Colapinto crashed, leading to red flags. George Russell secured a strong third spot for Mercedes, while McLaren's Lando Norris claimed fourth position.

(With inputs from agencies.)