Piastri Takes Pole at Emilia Romagna GP
Oscar Piastri secured pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, with Max Verstappen alongside him at the front. Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris clinched third and fourth positions respectively, amid disruptions caused by crashes involving Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto.
In an exhilarating qualifying session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri took pole position for McLaren, putting the Australian driver at the forefront of the grid at Imola on Saturday.
With Red Bull's formidable Max Verstappen joining him on the front row, the stage is set for a thrilling race.
The session saw interruptions after Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Franco Colapinto crashed, leading to red flags. George Russell secured a strong third spot for Mercedes, while McLaren's Lando Norris claimed fourth position.
