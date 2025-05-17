Left Menu

Piastri Takes Pole at Emilia Romagna GP

Oscar Piastri secured pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, with Max Verstappen alongside him at the front. Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris clinched third and fourth positions respectively, amid disruptions caused by crashes involving Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imola | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:13 IST
Piastri Takes Pole at Emilia Romagna GP
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • Italy

In an exhilarating qualifying session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri took pole position for McLaren, putting the Australian driver at the forefront of the grid at Imola on Saturday.

With Red Bull's formidable Max Verstappen joining him on the front row, the stage is set for a thrilling race.

The session saw interruptions after Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Franco Colapinto crashed, leading to red flags. George Russell secured a strong third spot for Mercedes, while McLaren's Lando Norris claimed fourth position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025