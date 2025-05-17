Argentina's Friendly Visit to Kerala: No Backtracking
Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman dismissed reports claiming the Argentina national football team would not visit the state. Despite delays in sponsorship payments, the visit is still on track, with the team expected to play a friendly match in October. The government and sponsors are resolving financial issues.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has rebutted media claims suggesting that the Argentina national football team might cancel its visit to Kerala. The minister affirmed that the Lionel Messi-led team is scheduled to play a friendly match in the state this October.
The minister explained that, although there were delays in the remittance by the sponsors, all necessary approvals have now been secured, including a crucial clearance from the Reserve Bank of India. He emphasized that the sponsorship agreement with the Argentina Football Association remains intact.
The minister clarified that the responsibility for bringing the team to Kerala lies with the sponsors, particularly the Reporter Broadcasting Company. The government, on its part, is ensuring the necessary clearances and security for the event, which is set to occur as planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Manufacturing: Signs of Recovery Amid Contraction
Eric Dier to Bid Farewell to Bayern Munich After Contract Ends
SSC-Capacit'e JV Secures Major High-Speed Rail Contract
Miami Grand Prix Secures Longest F1 Contract Until 2041
Controversy and Concern: Trump's Review on Migrant Child Sponsorship