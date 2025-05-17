Left Menu

Argentina's Friendly Visit to Kerala: No Backtracking

Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman dismissed reports claiming the Argentina national football team would not visit the state. Despite delays in sponsorship payments, the visit is still on track, with the team expected to play a friendly match in October. The government and sponsors are resolving financial issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:13 IST
Argentina's Friendly Visit to Kerala: No Backtracking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has rebutted media claims suggesting that the Argentina national football team might cancel its visit to Kerala. The minister affirmed that the Lionel Messi-led team is scheduled to play a friendly match in the state this October.

The minister explained that, although there were delays in the remittance by the sponsors, all necessary approvals have now been secured, including a crucial clearance from the Reserve Bank of India. He emphasized that the sponsorship agreement with the Argentina Football Association remains intact.

The minister clarified that the responsibility for bringing the team to Kerala lies with the sponsors, particularly the Reporter Broadcasting Company. The government, on its part, is ensuring the necessary clearances and security for the event, which is set to occur as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025