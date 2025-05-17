Argentina's Friendly Visit to Kerala: No Backtracking

Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has rebutted media claims suggesting that the Argentina national football team might cancel its visit to Kerala. The minister affirmed that the Lionel Messi-led team is scheduled to play a friendly match in the state this October.

The minister explained that, although there were delays in the remittance by the sponsors, all necessary approvals have now been secured, including a crucial clearance from the Reserve Bank of India. He emphasized that the sponsorship agreement with the Argentina Football Association remains intact.

The minister clarified that the responsibility for bringing the team to Kerala lies with the sponsors, particularly the Reporter Broadcasting Company. The government, on its part, is ensuring the necessary clearances and security for the event, which is set to occur as planned.

