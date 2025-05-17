Left Menu

India Shines Despite Early Upset at World Table Tennis Championships

India's Sreeja Akula exited in the first round of the World Table Tennis Championships, losing to Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut. Despite the setback, India's contingent saw success with wins from Diya Chitale, Manush Shah, and the Mukherjee duo in various singles and doubles matches, advancing to subsequent rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:42 IST
India Shines Despite Early Upset at World Table Tennis Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

India faced mixed fortunes at the World Table Tennis Championships, as top seed Sreeja Akula was eliminated in the first round by Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut.

However, other Indian players like Diya Chitale and Manush Shah advanced in both singles and doubles categories, securing wins in various thrilling contests.

The Mukherjee pair, along with Diya and Yashaswini's duo, also excelled in women's doubles, reflecting a day of significant successes despite early setbacks for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025