India Shines Despite Early Upset at World Table Tennis Championships
India's Sreeja Akula exited in the first round of the World Table Tennis Championships, losing to Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut. Despite the setback, India's contingent saw success with wins from Diya Chitale, Manush Shah, and the Mukherjee duo in various singles and doubles matches, advancing to subsequent rounds.
India faced mixed fortunes at the World Table Tennis Championships, as top seed Sreeja Akula was eliminated in the first round by Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut.
However, other Indian players like Diya Chitale and Manush Shah advanced in both singles and doubles categories, securing wins in various thrilling contests.
The Mukherjee pair, along with Diya and Yashaswini's duo, also excelled in women's doubles, reflecting a day of significant successes despite early setbacks for India.
