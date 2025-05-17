India Shines Despite Early Upset at World Table Tennis Championships

India faced mixed fortunes at the World Table Tennis Championships, as top seed Sreeja Akula was eliminated in the first round by Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut.

However, other Indian players like Diya Chitale and Manush Shah advanced in both singles and doubles categories, securing wins in various thrilling contests.

The Mukherjee pair, along with Diya and Yashaswini's duo, also excelled in women's doubles, reflecting a day of significant successes despite early setbacks for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)