Punjab Kings Coach James Hopes Backs Logical IPL Rescheduling Amidst Tensions
Punjab Kings bowling coach James Hopes supports the BCCI's decision to resume the IPL season starting May 17, following a suspension due to India-Pakistan tensions. Considering the challenges of player availability, he deems continuing the tournament promptly as the most practical solution to ensure its completion.
Punjab Kings bowling coach, James Hopes, expressed approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) revised schedule for the IPL's 18th edition, calling it the most 'logical' solution given the situation. Following cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI announced a one-week suspension of the tournament.
Rumors swirled about possible delays or a return as early as May. With calm restored, the BCCI confirmed that the remaining 17 matches would occur from May 17 to June 3. Hopes, who remained in Delhi after the suspension, dismissed the idea of a September restart due to probable unwillingness from international boards to release players.
'I believe finishing the tournament now is the only logical option,' Hopes stated at a pre-match conference. As the Punjab Kings prepare to face the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, Hopes emphasized the squad's ability to adapt, highlighting their readiness to utilize both pace and spin strategies depending on conditions.
