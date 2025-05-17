James Anderson: The Timeless Wizard of Old Trafford
Former England seamer James Anderson dazzled yet again in the County Championship at Old Trafford, showcasing his prowess by dismantling Derbyshire's batting lineup. Anderson, at 42, continues to impress with his mastery in swing, epitomizing a legacy built over a prolific cricket career spanning two decades.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former England paceman James Anderson once again stole the limelight during the County Championship clash between Lancashire and Derbyshire at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The 42-year-old seamer, now representing Lancashire, made an emphatic impact, aimed at suffocating Derbyshire in their chase of 458 runs. Anderson, with his trademark red-ball skills, struck early by dismissing Caleb Jewell with an exquisite delivery.
After sending Jewell's stumps cartwheeling, Anderson continued to exert pressure, claiming the wicket of David Lloyd after a promising knock of 27. Renowned for his swing prowess, Anderson's dominance in red-ball cricket remains indisputable, even as he nears the end of his illustrious career.
(With inputs from agencies.)