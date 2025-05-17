James Anderson: The Timeless Wizard of Old Trafford

Former England paceman James Anderson once again stole the limelight during the County Championship clash between Lancashire and Derbyshire at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 42-year-old seamer, now representing Lancashire, made an emphatic impact, aimed at suffocating Derbyshire in their chase of 458 runs. Anderson, with his trademark red-ball skills, struck early by dismissing Caleb Jewell with an exquisite delivery.

After sending Jewell's stumps cartwheeling, Anderson continued to exert pressure, claiming the wicket of David Lloyd after a promising knock of 27. Renowned for his swing prowess, Anderson's dominance in red-ball cricket remains indisputable, even as he nears the end of his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)