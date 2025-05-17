Left Menu

Rain Dampens RCB vs KKR IPL Clash, Match Abandoned

The much-awaited IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders got abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru. RCB now leads the points table with 17 points from eight wins, while KKR, with 13 points, is out of contention. RCB needs a point to secure knockout qualification.

Updated: 17-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:58 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders team (Photo: @KKRiders/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly-anticipated face-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was interrupted by relentless rain, leading to the match's cancellation on Saturday in Bengaluru. The IPL announced the development on X platform, stating, "Match 58. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Match Abandoned."

Despite the match cancellation, both teams receive a point each. RCB continues to dominate the IPL points table with eight triumphs and three losses, accumulating a total of 17 points. Conversely, KKR has been eliminated from the tournament. The team currently stands at sixth position with five victories and six losses, earning 13 points.

RCB is now just a point away from clinching an official spot in the IPL knockouts. Their next encounter will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a home match scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, KKR will face Hyderabad in their final match of this IPL season on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

