High Stakes at Quail Hollow: Weather Delay Mixes Up PGA Championship

The third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club was disrupted by inclement weather, leading to a 3-1/2 hour delay. The tournament organizers decided on split tees starting groups of three to ensure the round's completion on Saturday.

Venezuelan player Jhonattan Vegas held the lead as play began from both the first and 10th tees. LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm made strong starts, narrowing the gap to four shots behind Vegas.

Among the prominent players, U.S. Open champion DeChambeau and twice major winner Rahm began their rounds with birdies. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy prepared for a comeback similar to his 2010 performance at Quail Hollow, despite starting nine shots back.

