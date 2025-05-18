Brumbies Secure Top Spot but Eyes on Crucial Clash Ahead
The ACT Brumbies' coach, Stephen Larkham, moderated expectations after moving to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings by defeating the Queensland Reds. Despite their lead, with games pending against the Crusaders, Larkham stresses maintaining focus to secure their position in the finals.
"Our lead is short-lived with games ahead," Larkham remarked on their current position. Prioritizing a solid win, he praised the Brumbies' defensive strength against the Reds. "We have a pivotal match against the Crusaders to determine our final standings," he added, acknowledging their crucial position chase.
While occupying top ranks, the Reds continue striving for a finals spot. Their coach, Les Kiss, emphasized focusing on upcoming challenges against Wellington Hurricanes and Fijian Drua, aiming to secure a playoff position. Both teams eye pivotal fixtures as they navigate the competitive landscape.
