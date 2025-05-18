Brumbies Secure Top Spot but Eyes on Crucial Clash Ahead

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham cautioned against over-eager expectations as his team ascended to the top spot in the Super Rugby Pacific standings following a 24-14 victory over Queensland Reds in Canberra. Despite overtaking Waikato Chiefs, Larkham reminded that challenges remain with an upcoming game against the Canterbury Crusaders.

"Our lead is short-lived with games ahead," Larkham remarked on their current position. Prioritizing a solid win, he praised the Brumbies' defensive strength against the Reds. "We have a pivotal match against the Crusaders to determine our final standings," he added, acknowledging their crucial position chase.

While occupying top ranks, the Reds continue striving for a finals spot. Their coach, Les Kiss, emphasized focusing on upcoming challenges against Wellington Hurricanes and Fijian Drua, aiming to secure a playoff position. Both teams eye pivotal fixtures as they navigate the competitive landscape.

