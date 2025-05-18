Left Menu

Central Coast Mariners Secure Historic A-League Women's Victory

The Central Coast Mariners triumphed in the A-League Women's Grand Final, defeating Melbourne Victory 5-4 in a tense penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw. Captain Bianca Galic sealed the win. Isabel Gomez scored for Mariners, while Claudia Bunge equalized for Victory before the shoot-out drama unfolded.

Central Coast Mariners emerged victorious in the A-League Women's Grand Final, clinching their first title with a dramatic 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Melbourne Victory after a 1-1 draw in extra time.

Bianca Galic, the team's captain, delivered the decisive penalty after the game moved to a shoot-out following a stalemate in regulation and extra time. Isabel Gomez initially put the Mariners ahead, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by the Victory.

Victory equalized through Claudia Bunge's powerful header, but it was Galic's precision under pressure that secured the Mariners' historic win, as Alana Jancevski's missed opportunity for Victory proved crucial.

