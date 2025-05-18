Central Coast Mariners Secure Historic A-League Women's Victory

Central Coast Mariners emerged victorious in the A-League Women's Grand Final, clinching their first title with a dramatic 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Melbourne Victory after a 1-1 draw in extra time.

Bianca Galic, the team's captain, delivered the decisive penalty after the game moved to a shoot-out following a stalemate in regulation and extra time. Isabel Gomez initially put the Mariners ahead, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by the Victory.

Victory equalized through Claudia Bunge's powerful header, but it was Galic's precision under pressure that secured the Mariners' historic win, as Alana Jancevski's missed opportunity for Victory proved crucial.

