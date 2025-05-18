Massimo Stano Shatters World Record in Men's 35-km Race Walk

Italy's Massimo Stano has made headlines by breaking the men's 35-kilometer race walk world record. His impressive time of two hours, 20 minutes, and 43 seconds was clocked at the European Race Walking Team Championships in Podebrady on Sunday.

Stano, who previously claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the men's 20-kilometer race walk, also placed a commendable fourth at the Paris Games. He shattered the previous record by 57 seconds, a benchmark set by Canada's Evan Dunfee merely two months earlier.

At 33, Stano continues to blaze a trail of victories. He secured a gold medal in the 35-kilometer race walk at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and contributed to Italy's victory at the 2023 European Race Walking Team Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)