Massimo Stano Shatters World Record in Men's 35-km Race Walk

Italy's Massimo Stano set a new world record in the men's 35-km race walk at the European Race Walking Team Championships, finishing with a time of 2:20:43. This achievement comes after his previous gold medal wins at the Tokyo Olympics and the World Athletics Championships.

18-05-2025
Italy's Massimo Stano has made headlines by breaking the men's 35-kilometer race walk world record. His impressive time of two hours, 20 minutes, and 43 seconds was clocked at the European Race Walking Team Championships in Podebrady on Sunday.

Stano, who previously claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the men's 20-kilometer race walk, also placed a commendable fourth at the Paris Games. He shattered the previous record by 57 seconds, a benchmark set by Canada's Evan Dunfee merely two months earlier.

At 33, Stano continues to blaze a trail of victories. He secured a gold medal in the 35-kilometer race walk at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and contributed to Italy's victory at the 2023 European Race Walking Team Championships.

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

