Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings: IPL Thriller Recap

The IPL match on Sunday saw Punjab Kings set a formidable total of 219/5 against Rajasthan Royals.

Nehal Wadhera's stellar 70 runs and Shashank Singh's unbeaten 59 contributed significantly to Punjab's score, with Priyansh Arya adding 9 early on.

Rajasthan's bowling lineup, featuring Tushar Deshpande and Riyan Parag, fought back but failed to contain Punjab's aggressive batting order.

(With inputs from agencies.)