Punjab Kings' Wadhera and Singh Shine with Fiery Half-Centuries

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh led Punjab Kings to a commanding 219 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, with impactful half-centuries. Wadhera scored 70 from 37 balls, while Singh added an unbeaten 59 from 30 balls, despite early setbacks for Punjab Kings in the innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:27 IST
In a thrilling Indian Premier League encounter, Punjab Kings surged to 219 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals, thanks to exceptional half-centuries by Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh.

Wadhera, demonstrating aggressive intent, struck 70 runs off 37 balls, peppered with five boundaries and an equal number of sixes, marking his highest score in the IPL. Meanwhile, Singh remained unbeaten on 59 from 30 deliveries, showcasing his authority with five fours and three sixes.

Despite Punjab Kings' promising start, early wickets, including that of Priyansh Arya and Mitchell Owen, seemed to threaten their momentum. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer's contribution and a solid 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside Wadhera bolstered the team's performance, setting a robust target for Rajasthan.

