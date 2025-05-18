Left Menu

Controversial Qualifying Decision Leaves Haas Seeking Answers

Haas F1 team seeks clarification from the governing body after Oliver Bearman's lap was deleted following an incident in qualifying, affecting his starting position. Discussions focus on ensuring such situations are avoided in the future. Bearman claims he did not see a red flag during his lap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imola | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Haas is calling for clarity from Formula One's governing body after a controversial decision impacted British rookie Oliver Bearman's starting position for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The team argues Bearman's fastest lap was unfairly deleted following a session stoppage due to Franco Colapinto's crash.

Haas seeks assurances that measures will be implemented to prevent similar issues in the future. Despite crossing the line 3.3 seconds after the red flag signal, Bearman insists he did not see the light, a claim he backs with onboard footage evidence.

The decision has sparked debate, with Bearman criticizing the ruling as harsh and inflexible. The FIA maintains their position but faces pressure to review procedures to ensure fairness in upcoming races.

