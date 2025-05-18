Mike Hesson Aims to Revitalize Pakistani Batting Legends

Pakistan's new white ball coach, Mike Hesson, is set on revamping the careers of senior batters Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, both of whom were recently dropped from the T20 team. Hesson expressed his intention to include them in upcoming squads, highlighting their vast experience.

A trusted source disclosed that Hesson engaged in discussions with selectors this week to advocate for the inclusion of these seasoned players. Hesson believes that Babar and Rizwan still have much to offer and aims to work on their T20 approach.

Aaqib Javed, a senior selector, voiced reservations about their future roles. However, Hesson insists on assessing them for the anticipated home T20 series against Bangladesh. Pakistan is scheduled for a five-match series starting in late May in Lahore and Faisalabad.

