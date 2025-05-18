Left Menu

Mike Hesson Aims to Revitalize Pakistani Batting Legends

Mike Hesson, Pakistan's white ball head coach, seeks to reintegrate Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan into the T20 squad. Despite recent exclusions, Hesson is confident in their potential and plans to refine their gameplay. Their inclusion for the upcoming Bangladesh series seems likely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:03 IST
coach
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's new white ball coach, Mike Hesson, is set on revamping the careers of senior batters Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, both of whom were recently dropped from the T20 team. Hesson expressed his intention to include them in upcoming squads, highlighting their vast experience.

A trusted source disclosed that Hesson engaged in discussions with selectors this week to advocate for the inclusion of these seasoned players. Hesson believes that Babar and Rizwan still have much to offer and aims to work on their T20 approach.

Aaqib Javed, a senior selector, voiced reservations about their future roles. However, Hesson insists on assessing them for the anticipated home T20 series against Bangladesh. Pakistan is scheduled for a five-match series starting in late May in Lahore and Faisalabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

