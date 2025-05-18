Left Menu

Farewell to Goodison Park: Everton's Historic Last Game at Home

Everton celebrated their final Premier League match at Goodison Park with a 2-0 victory over Southampton, thanks to Iliman Ndiaye's two goals. Emotions ran high as fans and past players gathered for this historic farewell before the club moves to Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a momentous farewell, Everton defeated Southampton 2-0 in their last Premier League match at Goodison Park. The victory on Sunday was marked by Iliman Ndiaye's two electrifying goals, ensuring the 'Grand Old Lady' bid a memorable goodbye after 133 years in the English football realm.

Emotional tributes filled the air as former legends, including Tim Cahill and Wayne Rooney, watched from the stands. Ndiaye, motivated by a promise to his daughter, etched his name in history as the last player to score a goal at the iconic stadium, making Goodison's final game unforgettable.

As Everton prepares to relocate to Bramley-Moore Dock, fans and players alike reflected on the stadium's historic significance. The club announced that starting next season, their women's team would make Goodison Park their permanent home, providing a new chapter for the legendary ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

