Farewell to Goodison Park: Everton's Historic Last Game at Home

In a momentous farewell, Everton defeated Southampton 2-0 in their last Premier League match at Goodison Park. The victory on Sunday was marked by Iliman Ndiaye's two electrifying goals, ensuring the 'Grand Old Lady' bid a memorable goodbye after 133 years in the English football realm.

Emotional tributes filled the air as former legends, including Tim Cahill and Wayne Rooney, watched from the stands. Ndiaye, motivated by a promise to his daughter, etched his name in history as the last player to score a goal at the iconic stadium, making Goodison's final game unforgettable.

As Everton prepares to relocate to Bramley-Moore Dock, fans and players alike reflected on the stadium's historic significance. The club announced that starting next season, their women's team would make Goodison Park their permanent home, providing a new chapter for the legendary ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)