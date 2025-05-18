Scheffler Poised to Clinch Third Major at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is poised to secure a third career major title as he leads the field at the PGA Championship's final round at Quail Hollow Club. Holding a three-shot advantage over Swedish contender Alex Noren, Scheffler remains the player to beat as Sunday's action unfolds.

Scheduled to tee off with Noren in the final group at 2:40 p.m. ET, Scheffler closed out Saturday's play with an impressive run, going five under on the last five holes. His performance included an eagle at the par-four 14th that helped cement his lead atop the leaderboard.

The competition remains fierce, with top players like Bryson DeChambeau and Keegan Bradley not far behind. Despite the intense pressure, Scheffler, who has a history of maintaining leads, must stay focused in the face of unfavorable weather conditions to clinch the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)