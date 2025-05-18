Left Menu

Scheffler Poised to Clinch Third Major at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler leads the PGA Championship final round with a three-shot advantage at Quail Hollow Club. Despite fierce competition from Alex Noren and others, Scheffler aims to secure his third major title. The final day promises challenging conditions and a thrilling climax to the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:25 IST
Scheffler Poised to Clinch Third Major at PGA Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scottie Scheffler is poised to secure a third career major title as he leads the field at the PGA Championship's final round at Quail Hollow Club. Holding a three-shot advantage over Swedish contender Alex Noren, Scheffler remains the player to beat as Sunday's action unfolds.

Scheduled to tee off with Noren in the final group at 2:40 p.m. ET, Scheffler closed out Saturday's play with an impressive run, going five under on the last five holes. His performance included an eagle at the par-four 14th that helped cement his lead atop the leaderboard.

The competition remains fierce, with top players like Bryson DeChambeau and Keegan Bradley not far behind. Despite the intense pressure, Scheffler, who has a history of maintaining leads, must stay focused in the face of unfavorable weather conditions to clinch the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025