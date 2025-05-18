Left Menu

Italy's Grand Ambitions: Pushing for a Fifth Tennis Grand Slam

Italy is aiming to transform the Italian Open into a fifth Grand Slam tournament, challenging the traditional four. Despite success in tennis, Italian Tennis Federation President Angelo Binaghi advocates for global recognition. Infrastructure enhancements, like a new retractable roof, highlight the country’s determination to elevate its tennis status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:25 IST
Italy's Grand Ambitions: Pushing for a Fifth Tennis Grand Slam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Jannik Sinner's top-tier performance, alongside Italy's recent Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup victories, mark a golden era for Italian tennis.

With Jasmine Paolini reaching notable successes, Italy's prospects shine brighter. Yet, Italian Tennis and Padel Federation President Angelo Binaghi envisions something grander: the Italian Open's elevation to Grand Slam status.

Determined to disrupt century-old traditions, Binaghi questions the static nature of tennis's elite tournaments, arguing for growth and fairness. Significant infrastructural investments at the Foro Italico, including a retractable roof, underscore Italy's readiness to host marquee events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025