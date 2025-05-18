Italy's Grand Ambitions: Pushing for a Fifth Tennis Grand Slam
Italy is aiming to transform the Italian Open into a fifth Grand Slam tournament, challenging the traditional four. Despite success in tennis, Italian Tennis Federation President Angelo Binaghi advocates for global recognition. Infrastructure enhancements, like a new retractable roof, highlight the country’s determination to elevate its tennis status.
- Country:
- Italy
Jannik Sinner's top-tier performance, alongside Italy's recent Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup victories, mark a golden era for Italian tennis.
With Jasmine Paolini reaching notable successes, Italy's prospects shine brighter. Yet, Italian Tennis and Padel Federation President Angelo Binaghi envisions something grander: the Italian Open's elevation to Grand Slam status.
Determined to disrupt century-old traditions, Binaghi questions the static nature of tennis's elite tournaments, arguing for growth and fairness. Significant infrastructural investments at the Foro Italico, including a retractable roof, underscore Italy's readiness to host marquee events.
