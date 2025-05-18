Italy's Grand Ambitions: Pushing for a Fifth Tennis Grand Slam

Jannik Sinner's top-tier performance, alongside Italy's recent Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup victories, mark a golden era for Italian tennis.

With Jasmine Paolini reaching notable successes, Italy's prospects shine brighter. Yet, Italian Tennis and Padel Federation President Angelo Binaghi envisions something grander: the Italian Open's elevation to Grand Slam status.

Determined to disrupt century-old traditions, Binaghi questions the static nature of tennis's elite tournaments, arguing for growth and fairness. Significant infrastructural investments at the Foro Italico, including a retractable roof, underscore Italy's readiness to host marquee events.

