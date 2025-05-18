Bayern Munich's Triumph: A Celebration of Tradition and Success

Bayern Munich marked a victorious season by visiting Munich town hall on Sunday to celebrate both its men's and women's teams' achievements in the Bundesliga. Players donned traditional Bavarian attire as they partook in the festivities, embodying the spirit of both the club and the region.

Club veteran Thomas Müller, departing after 25 years and 13 Bundesliga titles, took a moment to express his gratitude to supporters. Muller's farewell comes as he leaves a lasting legacy, having joined the club as a child and dedicating his career to its success.

Though the men's team captured the Bundesliga title, club officials acknowledged challenges in other competitions. Yet, Bayern's leadership emphasized the significance of their domestic victory and looks forward to upcoming international tournaments, with the men's team eyeing the FIFA Club World Cup and the women's team set to compete in the Women's European Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)