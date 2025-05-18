Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Jannik Sinner to Claim Italian Open Glory

In a stunning display of talent and precision, Carlos Alcaraz dismantled Jannik Sinner during the Italian Open final, concluding with a 7-6(5) 6-1 victory. The highly anticipated match saw Alcaraz bring an end to Sinner's impressive 26-match winning streak, leaving the home crowd visibly disappointed.

The opening set kept spectators on the edge of their seats, with Alcaraz narrowly edging out Sinner through a captivating tiebreaker. However, the dynamic shifted dramatically in the second set, as Alcaraz seized control and delivered a dominant performance.

This memorable win marks the fourth consecutive triumph for the Spaniard over Sinner and sends a clear message to his rivals in anticipation of the upcoming French Open tournament.

