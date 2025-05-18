Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Destroy Delhi Capitals with Record-Breaking Run Chase

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets securing their playoff berth in the IPL. Chasing 200, openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill made it look easy, ending at 205 without loss. Despite KL Rahul's unbeaten 112 for DC, their playoff hopes now hinge on other results and remaining matches.

Updated: 18-05-2025 23:23 IST
In an extraordinary display of batting prowess, the Gujarat Titans handed a humiliating 10-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals, securing their playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill led the stunning run chase, effortlessly surpassing the 200 target set by Delhi.

Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 108, while Gill's 93 not out highlighted a flawless innings, guiding Gujarat to 205 for no loss. Meanwhile, Delhi's KL Rahul had earlier anchored his team to 199 for 3 with an unbeaten 112, but it proved insufficient against the formidable Gujarat lineup.

With this victory, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings also sealed their playoff spots. Delhi's playoff ambitions, however, now rely on winning their remaining matches and favorable results from other games in the tournament.

