Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Shine with Unbeaten Partnership

Gujarat Titans showcased an impressive performance with Sai Sudharsan scoring an unbeaten 108 and Shubman Gill contributing 93 not out. Their collective effort resulted in a formidable total of 205 runs in 19 overs, leaving the opposing bowlers struggling to make an impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:27 IST
Gujarat Titans Shine with Unbeaten Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Titans displayed a dominant batting performance, spearheaded by Sai Sudharsan's explosive 108 not out and Shubman Gill's steady 93 not out. Their partnership led the team to a commanding score of 205 in just 19 overs without losing a wicket.

Despite their efforts, the opposing bowlers, including Axar Patel and T Natarajan, failed to secure any wickets. Mustafizur Rahman showed some economic bowling with figures of 3-0-24-0, but it was not enough to stem the Titans' scoring surge.

With this impressive show of strength, the Gujarat Titans have set a formidable target and demonstrated their batting prowess, making them a force to be reckoned with in the ongoing series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025