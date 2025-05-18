Gujarat Titans Shine with Unbeaten Partnership

The Gujarat Titans displayed a dominant batting performance, spearheaded by Sai Sudharsan's explosive 108 not out and Shubman Gill's steady 93 not out. Their partnership led the team to a commanding score of 205 in just 19 overs without losing a wicket.

Despite their efforts, the opposing bowlers, including Axar Patel and T Natarajan, failed to secure any wickets. Mustafizur Rahman showed some economic bowling with figures of 3-0-24-0, but it was not enough to stem the Titans' scoring surge.

With this impressive show of strength, the Gujarat Titans have set a formidable target and demonstrated their batting prowess, making them a force to be reckoned with in the ongoing series.

(With inputs from agencies.)