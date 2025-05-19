Scottie Scheffler Clinches Third Major with Dominant PGA Championship Win

Scottie Scheffler, the world number one golfer, extended his impressive run by clinching the PGA Championship title with a five-shot victory.

The triumph at Quail Hollow Club on Sunday underscores Scheffler's standing in the golfing world, marking his third major career title.

Fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and Davis Riley trailed behind Scheffler, who showcased exceptional skill and poise to secure this significant win.

