Scottie Scheffler Clinches Third Major with Dominant PGA Championship Win
Scottie Scheffler secured a decisive victory at the PGA Championship, winning by five shots. The triumph at Quail Hollow Club marked his third major golf title. Fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and Davis Riley finished behind the world number one golfer in this significant achievement.
Updated: 19-05-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 04:30 IST
