Scheffler Triumphs at PGA Championship Amidst Dramatic Back-Nine Showdown

In a thrilling finale at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler clinched his third major title at Quail Hollow Club, holding off fierce competition from Jon Rahm to secure victory by five shots. Scheffler navigated early challenges with precision, finishing the tournament at 11 under.

The event was marked by a rollercoaster of emotion, particularly during the back nine where Jon Rahm briefly matched Scheffler at the top of the leaderboard. However, Rahm's late slump, losing five shots over the final three holes, left the door open for Scheffler to secure his lead.

Other notable performances included Ryder Cup hopeful Harris English, who carded a 65, and Bryson DeChambeau, who finished in a tie for second place. Despite strong drives, DeChambeau struggled with his putting, reflecting the intense competition and challenges of Quail Hollow Club.

