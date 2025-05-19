Left Menu

Ardie Savea: A Rugby Marvel Inspiring Moana Pasifika's Rise

Ardie Savea clinched the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year award after his stellar performances for Moana Pasifika. His outstanding play and leadership on the field have propelled the team into a playoff spot and earned widespread praise from peers, coaches, and even opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 07:01 IST
Ardie Savea has been honored with the first-ever Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year award following his remarkable weekend performance for Moana Pasifika against the Auckland Blues. The All Blacks loose forward delivered an exceptional game, driving his team into playoff contention with a crucial victory.

Savea's display was so significant that it was hailed as the best individual performance in the last three decades of Super Rugby. His strategic turnover in the final moments secured Moana Pasifika's 27-21 victory, marking a milestone in the team's history.

Moana's coach, Tana Umaga, described Savea's contribution as invaluable, emphasizing the forward's dedication and the infectious impact of his skills. Reflecting on the season, Savea expressed his commitment to developing the team, underscoring his passion for turning a game into a cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

