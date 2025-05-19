Orlando City Triumphs in Florida Derby Clinching 11th Game Unbeaten Streak

Orlando City emerged victorious in the Florida Derby against Inter Miami, securing a solid 3-0 win and extending their unbeaten run to 11 games. Goals were netted by Luis Muriel, Marco Pašalic, and Dagur Thorhallsson, highlighting the team's exceptional play.

The match commenced with Luis Muriel's opening goal in the 43rd minute, set up by an expertly placed ball from goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. This goal set the pace for Orlando, making it 1-0 at halftime.

Marco Pašalic doubled the score in the 53rd minute, capitalizing on a first-touch shot near the penalty area. As the game reached its closing minutes, Dagur Thorhallsson sealed the win with a final goal, wrapping up a remarkable match for Orlando City.

(With inputs from agencies.)